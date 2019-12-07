Fast-track court solution to crime against women: Mamata Banerjee

Fast track courts are a solution to the menace of rape, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on December 6. On Babasaheb Ambedkar’s death Anniversary, Ms. Banerjee took the opportunity to underscore the slow pace at which justice was being served, while condemning Friday’s encounter killing in Hyderabad. She said the police had overstepped its limits.

“Whenever an incident [of rape] occurs in Bengal, we immediately arrest the accused, issue a charge sheet and take the person to a fast track court. Such issues should be treated as an emergency,” she said indicating that the delay in court procedure frustrates people and they try to take law into their own hands. She, however, condemned the approach of policemen delivering justice.

“One cannot take law in to one’s own hands. A police officer should do a policeman’s job and take the accused to court. A judge should then do a judge’s job,” she argued. The State government has managed to set up 85 fast-track courts, of which 45 are headed by women, “despite insufficient fund from the Centre”.

“It is due to such courts that a charge sheet was given in three days when a rape in Dakshin [South] Dinajpur occurred.” She blamed the Central government for the decline of such courts as fund flow has been allegedly slow to run such courts.