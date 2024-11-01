Rohit Bal, one of India’s most celebrated fashion designers, died on Friday (November 1, 2024) at a south Delhi hospital following a heart attack, Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) president Sunil Sethi said. He was 63.

Mr. Bal had been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Gurugram for cardiac issues in December, 2023. In October 2024, he presented his collection at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2024 grand finale. "It's true that he has passed away. He had a cardiac arrest... heart failure. Rohit was a legend, we are completely shaken right now. We are trying to work out details for the cremation tomorrow," Mr. Sethi told PTI.

He had been admitted to Aashlok Hospital in Safdarjung Enclave and was being treated by Dr. Alok Chopra, Mr. Sethi said.

Doctors tried their best for two hours to revive him, a heartbroken Mr. Sethi added.

