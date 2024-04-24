Farooq, Mehbooba regret PM Modi’s remarks on Muslims

April 24, 2024 02:25 am | Updated 02:25 am IST - SRINAGAR:

National Conference (NC) president Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent remarks about Muslims during a poll speech.

Speaking at a poll rally, PM Modi said the Congress would redistribute the wealth of the people to Muslims if it comes to power. He said the Congress plans to give the people’s hard-earned money and valuables, including mangalsutra, to “infiltrators” and “those who have more children”.

“I am saddened to hear the PM’s recent speech wherein he targeted the minority community of India. I regret that our PM has said such a thing. Our Islam and Allah teach us to walk together with everyone. Our religion never taught us to look down upon other religions, instead always taught us to respect other religions,” Dr. Abdullah said.

He said if any person snatches the mangalsutra he is not a Muslim and does not understand Islam.

“In pursuit of their anti-Muslim agenda, the BJP is destroying the social fabric of the majority Hindu community itself, radicalising and criminalising Hindu youth for their power lust,” Ms. Mufti said.

She said the slogans of the BJP crossing the 400-mark are proving hollow with each passing day. “It’s extremely condemnable that the BJP rakes up issues like ‘mangalsutra’ and creates fear psychosis that Congress will give everything to Muslims. For 50 years, the Congress has ruled the country. One may ask this to the BJP how many properties were taken away from Hindus and given to Muslims in five decades,” Ms. Mufti said.

Weighing in for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Ms. Mufti said, “Rahul is fighting to safeguard the country’s Constitution, for people’s dignity and their rights, for the protection of democratic institutions. We support Rahul Gandhi and the INDIA bloc out of conviction, not dependent on their reciprocity. The courage of Rahul in fighting hate with a message of love and inclusiveness is commendable.”