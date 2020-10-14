Farooq Abdullah’s remark on restoring Article 370 with China’s help totally unacceptable: Karan Singh

New Delhi

14 October 2020 14:17 IST

“It will tend to once again provoke totally unrealistic expectations among the people of Kashmir,” says Congress leader

Senior Congress leader from Jammu and Kashmir Karan Singh has said that Farooq Abdullah’s recent articulation regarding Article 370 is “totally unacceptable.”

Dr. Singh, the son of the former ruler of J&K, said in a statement that his old friend Mr. Abdullah had made an astounding statement that Article 370 will be restored with China’s support.

“I can understand his rage and frustration at recent events including the fact that he was under house arrest for a year, an emotion that large sections in the Kashmir Valley share. However, his recent articulation is totally unacceptable. It will tend to once again provoke totally unrealistic expectations among the people of Kashmir,” he said.

He said he welcomed the release of Mehbooba Mufti after 14 months in detention and hoped that both leaders would strengthen the democratic process by “taking their agenda to the people once fresh elections take place.”

“This is the only way political stability can be restored in the State so that developmental activities in both the regions gather momentum,” he said.