Farooq Abdullah’s plea to offer Id-ul-Azha prayers in mosque ‘turned down’

A request of former Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) patron Farooq Abdullah to offer Id-ul-Azha prayers in a mosque was turned down by the authorities, according to his family members.

A close relative of Dr. Abdullah, who wished not to be named, told The Hindu that Dr. Abdullah was “barred” from Id prayers despite “a formal request made to the authorities.”

The family member claimed that no one was allowed to meet Dr. Abdullah, who lives in Gupkar Road in Srinagar.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that Dr. Abdullah was not under house arrest.

The government had stated that all incarcerated leaders, including MP Dr. Abdullah, his son and NC vice-president Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti and her party leaders, were allowed to pray.

Most relatives of the Abdullahs, including Dr. Abdullah’s daughter Safia Abdullah, brother Mustafa Kamal and brother-in-law Muzaffar Shah, have been put under house arrest. Junior Abdullah’s political secretary Tanvir Sadiq has also been detained.

A few relatives have decided against returning home, fearing detentions, the family members said.

Situation monitored locally: police

The Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Muneer Khan, said it was the district magistrates and local officials who assessed the situations in their areas to maintain law and order.

“A few minor localised incidents have been dealt at local levels.” The government had given further relaxation in prohibitory orders in many areas of the Kashmir Valley. “The main focus of the administration is on a smooth celebration of Independence Day,” he added.