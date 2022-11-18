Farooq Abdullah to step down as National Conference president

November 18, 2022 11:15 am | Updated 11:15 am IST - Srinagar

‘The elections for the post (of electing a new NC chief) will be held on Dec. 5,’ says Farooq Abdullah 

PTI

 Farooq Abdullah: “It is time for the new generation to take over the responsibilities”. File photo | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Veteran politician and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Friday, November 18, 2022, announced stepping down from the post of National Conference president, saying it is time to hand over the mantle to the new generation.

"I will not be contesting for the post of president any longer. The elections for the post will be held on December 5. It is time for the new generation to take over the responsibilities," Mr. Abdullah said.

Also read: Comment | Waiting for democracy in Jammu and Kashmir

"Anyone from the party can contest for the post. It is a democratic exercise," Mr. Abdullah, who is a Lok Sabha MP, said.

There is widespread speculation that 85-year-old Abdullah will assume the role of party patron and his son Omar Abdullah, currently the party's vice-president, is likely to succeed him as the new chief.

