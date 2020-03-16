Farooq Abdullah calls on Omar Abdullah again

16 March 2020 22:37 IST

Recently released National Conference (NC) president and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah did not attend the ongoing Parliament session and instead held a long meeting with his incarcerated son Omar Abdullah in Srinagar on Monday.

Sources said Dr. Abdullah, along with his wife, arrived at the Hari Niwas palace, a designated sub-jail where the former Chief Minister is jailed since August 5 last year, early in the morning. It was Dr. Abdullah’s third meeting with his son since his release four days ago.

Party sources said the two leaders discussed the evolving politics in Kashmir and possible next moves by J&K’s oldest regional party, the National Conference.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and top leadership from Jammu have been calling on Dr. Abdullah since his release from jail on Friday. However, the senior leader has refrained from commenting on political matters, keeping everyone guessing about his next move. He is yet to chair a party meeting or attend public gatherings in J&K.

Laway-PM meet

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) distanced itself from the reported meeting of ex-PDP MP Nazeer Ahmad Laway with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the release of PDP president Ms. Mufti.

“Laway has been expelled from the party and is not a PDP MP,” said PDP spokesman Suhail Bukhari.