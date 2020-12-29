National

Farmers write to Centre, take hard line on agendas for December 30 talks

A elderly farmer protesting against new agriculture laws at GT Karnal Road Delhi-Haryana Singhu Border in the Capital on Tuesday. December 29, 2020.   | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Protesting farmer unions on Tuesday wrote to the Centre on the talks scheduled between the two sides on Wednesday, saying the discussion will only be on the modalities of repealing the three legislations and giving a legal guarantee on the MSP.

The government has invited the protesting farmers for the sixth round of talks on Wednesday. In its letter on Tuesday, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, which represents 40 farmer unions, said the discussion will be only on modalities for the repeal of three farm laws and a legal guarantee on MSP.

The Morcha further said the agenda of the meeting should also include amendments to be made and notified in the Commission for the Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Ordinance, 2020 to exclude farmers from its penal provisions.

Through the letter, the Morcha also formally accepted the government's invitation for the dialogue.

