Farmers will continue protest at Ghazipur border, says Bharatiya Kisan Union

‘The farmers will continue to come to the border like before,’ says BKU general secretary Yudhvir Singh.

Responding to the removal of barricades at the Ghazipur border by the Delhi Police on Friday, Bharatiya Kisan Union general secretary Yudhvir Singh said the protest would continue at the Ghazipur border with “even more vigour”. “The farmers will continue to come to the border like before.”

Mr. Singh said the move did not seem to be an indication of the Government reaching out to farmers for a peaceful resolution of the protest against the contentious farm laws. “My 40 years of experience in holding protests for farmers’ cause tells me that the Government wants to stretch it [the impasse] further rather than arriving at a decision. ‘Sarkar kheenchna chahti hai, faisla nahin chahti,’” said Mr. Singh.

He said farmers never wanted to create problems for the general public. “It was the Delhi Police that had put these barricades after the January 26 episode. It seems after the SC order, they have removed them.”

Earlier, BKU national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait told a news agency that after the removal of barricades, farmers would move to the Parliament where the contentious farm laws were made.

“The Samyukta Kisan Morcha is meeting today and will take a call on this,” said Mr. Singh.

On the possible change in the behaviour of the State Government towards the protest, Mr. Singh said he could not see any difference between the Centre and the State Government as far as the demands of the farmers were concerned.

On farmers still holding traffic on at least lanes on the Delhi-Meerut expressway, Rajveer Singh, State vice-president of the BKU, said the stage would not be removed. “It is not possible to remove us by force. Dialogue is the only way out,” he said, adding they would continue to provide passage to emergency vehicles.