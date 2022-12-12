Farmers, traders demand clarity on new Bill to prevent cruelty against animals

December 12, 2022 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - New Delhi

As the last date to submit views and opinions on the draft Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Amendment) Bill ended on December 7, questions have been raised, particularly by poultry farmers and farmers, on the lack of clarity in defining cruelty and on the provisions for penalties. The draft Bill was prepared after demands by animal welfare activists that the 1960 Act was not enough to address the rising cases of cruelties against animals.

One major point by those who have raised objections against the Bill is the Amendment of Section 30 of the original Act, which says, “If any person is charged under the provisions of section 11B for an offence of killing an animal and if the body or any part of the body of such animal is found in his possession, then it shall be presumed that such person has committed the offence with which he has been charged until the contrary is proven, the burden for which shall lie on the accused”. Ranpal Dhanda, president, Poultry Federation of India told The Hindu that the proposed law is vague and will lead to more confusion and litigation. “Such provisions will impact our sector,” he said.

In his memorandum to the Animal Welfare Board, Mr. Dhanda said there should be differentiation between pet animals, draught animals, commercial animals for food, animals for performance and entertainment, and zoo animals. “Clubbing all in one and making one law for all like one shoe fits all will be a disaster for animal welfare itself,” he said.

The Poultry Federation said the amendment did not consider poultry and other livestock, which are reared for human consumption or commercial reasons. The memorandum urged the Centre to ban NGOs seeking foreign funding from all animal welfare related enforcement and monitoring activities. “They should not be used and involved under this Act. There should not be any role for foreign NGOs under this Act,” Mr. Dhanda said.

The federation added that terminologies used in the draft were vague and subjective, and could lead to serious conflict, and law and order problems. “For example, ‘gruesome cruelty’, ‘killing’, etc., are not defined properly. These proposed amendments are not logical considering the diversity of the issues and challenges and in fact will create more problems and conflicts between farmers and NGOs. Delegation of power to various agencies without accountability is also a dangerous precedent,” the federation said in its memorandum.

Any action of NGOs or state agencies that would lead to financial losses for the farmer or trader must be compensated by the agencies intervening in the name of animal welfare, the federation demanded.