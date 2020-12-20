Farmers to step up stir, talk to NDA allies

The leaders of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a joint front of farmer unions, on Sunday announced a further intensification of their agitation demanding repeal of three agricultural marketing laws, including relay hunger strikes at protest sites and reaching out to constituents of the ruling-National Democratic Alliance.
At a press conference at Singhu, a protest site at Delhi-Haryana border, Morcha leaders said they would reach out to the NDA constituents, appealing to them to compel the BJP to withdraw the three legislations.
They also appealed to people across the country to hold a fast on December 23 as a mark of gratitude towards farmers and to clang utensils on December 27 during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Mann Ki Baat” radio address as a mark of protest.
The Morcha announced that toll plazas would be made free in Haryana for three days from December 25 to 27.
The Morcha leaders said people in Punjab would gherao the Income Tax offices against raids on the arthiyas (commission agents) in the State. Stating that artistes and singers supporting the agitation were being “troubled”, the farm leaders said the government should refrain from such action.
They also called for demonstrations and rallies by Indian abroad over the weekend in support of the agitation. The farmers leaders at the protest sites around Delhi will also hold relay hunger strike.
