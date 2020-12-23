Farmers 'spine' of country, but government ignoring their woes: Sanjay Raut

Terming farmers as the country's "spine", Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said it is unfortunate that the central government is "ignoring" the plight of farmers.
Talking to reporters here on the occasion of the National Farmers' Day, Mr Raut, without taking any names, alleged that attempts are being made to weaken cultivators to benefit some industrialists.
Amid the ongoing protest by farmers at Delhi's border points against the Centre's three new farm laws, Mr Raut urged the Union government to shun ego and talk to the peasants.
He said the National Farmers' Day being observed on Wednesday is a "black day" for cultivators.
"Farmers are the spine of our country, but attempts are being made to weaken them to benefit some industrialists," the Rajya Sabha member alleged.
He claimed 12 farmers have died so far during the ongoing protest.
"Keep your ego aside and talk to farmers. This is a request with folded hands," he appealed to the Centre.
Farmers are protesting on the outskirts of Delhi and elsewhere, he noted.
"The government is not looking at farmers' interests. It is unfortunate that the government is ignoring the plight of farmers," the Shiv Sena's chief spokesman alleged.
The Centre wanted to implement the new agri laws for the benefit of some industrialists, he further charged.
