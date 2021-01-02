Farmers sacrifice will not go in vain, says BKU

New Delhi:

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said the sacrifice of farmers won’t go in vain. “The government should not take test of farmers’ patience,” he said. If the government did not take the three farms laws back on January 4, the agitation would be taken to the next level, Mr. Tikait added.

He warned the Uttar Pradesh government to immediately make payment for the sugarcane crop or else farmers would picket the U.P. Legislative Assembly from January 10. “Sugarcane farmers are being looted in Uttar Pradesh as payment of ₹4,000 crore is still pending,” he claimed.

Mr. Tikait also demanded a compensation of ₹10 lakh and a job each to the kin of Kashmir Singh and Galtan Singh, who had sacrificed their lives at the Ghazipur border in the interest of farmers.

Meanwhile, describing the BJP government as “heartless”, Samajwadi President Akhilesh Yadav described the death at the Ghazipur border as a “disturbing development”. In a tweet in Hindi, he said: “In heavy fog, farmers are sacrificing their lives but the heartless government is not responding.”

