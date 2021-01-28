Farmers’ protests | Ghaziabad administration asks farmers to vacate U.P. Gate

Ghaziabad

28 January 2021 19:39 IST

The “verbal” communication comes after three farmers union withdrew their protest over the violence in Delhi on Republic Day.

The Ghaziabad administration has given an ultimatum to protesting farmers to vacate U.P. Gate by January 28 midnight or else they would be removed, officials said.

"Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey has communicated to the protesters camping at the U.P. Gate at Delhi border to vacate the spot by tonight or the administration will remove them," a district official told PTI.