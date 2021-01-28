National

Farmers’ protests | Ghaziabad administration asks farmers to vacate U.P. Gate

Senior officers of the Ghazipur administration leave after meeting BKU leader Rakesh Tikait at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghazipur, New Delhi on January 28, 2021. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena
PTI Ghaziabad 28 January 2021 19:39 IST
Updated: 28 January 2021 19:39 IST

The “verbal” communication comes after three farmers union withdrew their protest over the violence in Delhi on Republic Day.

The Ghaziabad administration has given an ultimatum to protesting farmers to vacate U.P. Gate by January 28 midnight or else they would be removed, officials said.

The “verbal” communication comes after three farmers union withdrew their protest against the three central farm laws over the violence in Delhi on Republic Day.

Also Read

Tension at Singhu border as locals stage demo against farmers’ protest

Advertising
Advertising
 

"Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey has communicated to the protesters camping at the U.P. Gate at Delhi border to vacate the spot by tonight or the administration will remove them," a district official told PTI.

Comments
More In Other States National
Delhi
demonstration
agriculture
Read more...