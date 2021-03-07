National

Farmers’ protest | You are up against people who are expert at dividing you, says Jayant Chaudhary

RLD vice president Jayant Chaudhary addresses a kisan panchayat in Baghpat on March 7, 2021.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Continuing with his attack on the BJP government, Rashtriya Lok Dal vice president Jayant Chaudhary said on Sunday the government was laying carpet for Ambani and Adani while inserting nails in the path of farmers. Quoting figures, he wondered how the rich became richer during the lockdown.

Invoking the poetry of Sahir Ludhianvi, he once again urged farmers to damage the political prospects of the ruling party in all the upcoming elections. He reminded them, “you are up against people who are expert at dividing you.”

Mr Chaudhary was addressing a Kisan Panchayat organised by RLD in Dhikoli village of Baghpat. Taking the name of a local farmer who allegedly ended his life because of bank loan and hike in electricity charges, Mr Chaudhary charged, on one hand farmers of Baghpat owe ₹1,342 crores to government banks but on the other at least their ₹900 crore of payment is pending with sugar mills. “The three farm laws will act as the last nail in the coffin of farmers,” he remarked.

Taking on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr Chaudhary said “the PM could sell comb to a bald person. “He has time to hold rallies in Bengal, but he could visit farmers protesting at Delhi borders.”

When you are in politics, he said, one should be keen to listen to his critics. “But here a cult is being created around the PM that whoever criticises him is called anti-national. Has the PM become bigger than the country,” he asked.

He urged the youth to put the symbols of farmers in social media. “Dhoti-kurta clad farmers are with us. Now we have to win over the ones who wear jeans. They are being misled in the name of Digital India.”

Comments
Related Articles

COVID-19 negatively affected women’s income, health, security, says UN Women’s top official

West Bengal Assembly elections | Mamata Banerjee asks Jharkhand CM to campaign for her; JMM to decide on it

Move to privatise VSP brought rival parties on same platform, says CPI(M)

All-women crew of MT Swarna Krishna makes history

Support for Myanmar resistance swells in northeast

West Bengal Assembly polls | CPI(M)-led alliance’s stand ‘narrow, short-sighted, suicidal’, says Dipankar Bhattacharya

Venkaiah Naidu heaps praise on India’s efforts to combat Coronavirus

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA gets death threat, files police complaint

Assam polls: BJP, allies reaffirm poll commitment

1975 Emergency an outdated issue, should be buried, says Sanjay Raut
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally ahead of West Bengal State elections in Kolkata on March 7, 2021.

West Bengal Assembly polls | Modi says instead of being ‘Didi’ to people Mamata chose to be ‘bua’ to ‘bhatija’

Mamata Banerjee holds ‘padayatra’ in Siliguri to protest LPG price hike

Assam polls: Half of 40 candidates in Congress first list are fresh faces

Six start-ups incubated in IIIT Sri City receive grants

Farmers' protest | Another farmer from Haryana commits suicide near Tikri border

Stalin, Sonia Gandhi phone call sealed pact between DMK and Congress

Janaushadhi scheme relieved the poor of high medical expenses: PM Modi

Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu see steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases

Stalin set on making vision statement from Rockfort, aiming to capture Fort St George
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 7, 2021 6:09:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/farmers-protest-you-are-up-against-people-who-are-expert-at-dividing-you-says-jayant-chaudhary/article34012583.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY