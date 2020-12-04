Dilli Chalo | Farmers’ protest will go on till Republic Day, says Rakesh Tikait

‘We will March to Delhi on January 26 to become a part of the Republic Day parade,’ Bharatiya Kisan Union also said.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief Rakesh Tikait, while speaking to protesting farmers at the Ghaziabad-Delhi border on Friday afternoon, declared the ongoing agitation would continue till January 26, Republic Day.

Stating that the Centre’s verbal assurances about the Minimum Support Price (MSP) were just not enough, he warned of a “march to New Delhi” on Republic Day in which agitating farmers would participate on their own tractors.

“We have come here to look for the government which stays only in Delhi. There are many more farmers who are waiting to come to Delhi in our support. There is no one who is trying to incite us, anyone trying to do so will be asked to leave,” Mr. Tikait said.

“We are here to tell the government about issues being faced by farmers at the grassroots in the countryside. MSP will not cut it. We are here and we will March on Delhi on January 26 to become a part of the Republic Day parade,” he also said.