Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the umbrella organisation spearheading the year-long farmers protest has decided to suspend the November 29 tractor march to Parliament.

A meeting on future course of action will be held on December 4, SKM leader Darshan Pal said.

The Winter session of Parliament is set to begin on November 29 and the Union government had hinted that a bill to repeal the three contentious agri-business laws will be introduced on the first day itself.