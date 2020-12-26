Farmers’ protest | Samyukt Kisan Morcha accepts government’s offer for talks

New Delhi

26 December 2020 17:54 IST

Kisan Morcha proposed December 29 for talks with the government.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha, on Saturday, accepted the government's offer for talks with a condition. The farmers said that the agenda for the meeting which must include modalities to repeal the three farm laws, among other things. The Morcha proposed December 29 for the talks.

Also read: The farmers’ protest, truths and half-truths

The four-point agenda for the meeting must include mechanisms to be adopted to make remunerative MSP recommended by the National Farmers' Commission into a legally guaranteed entitlement for all farmers and amendments to be made and notified in the “Commission for the Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Ordinance, 2020” to exclude farmers from the penal provisions of the Ordinance.

Advertising

Advertising

Also read: Farmers’ protest | Key roads blocked, Delhi Police ask commuters to take alternate route

Swaraj India national president Yogendra Yadav said that farmer organisations were and had always been open to a sincere dialogue.