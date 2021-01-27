Farmers’ protest | Red Fort to remain closed

NEW DELHI

27 January 2021 00:31 IST

ASI staff to assess the site for any damage during the protest.

Red Fort, which was supposed to open on Wednesday after Republic Day celebrations, would remain closed after protesting farmers entered the premises on Tuesday, an Archaeological Survey of India official said.

Red Fort had been closed to the public from January 19 till January 21 after a sample taken from a dead crow was found positive for bird flu. After that, it remained closed from January 22 due to Republic Day, as is the norm every year.

The ASI official said the monument would not reopen on Wednesday and that ASI staff would assess the site for any damage during the protest.

