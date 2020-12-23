Farmers’ protest | Punjabi actor Harpreet Singh serves legal notice to BJP for ‘misusing his photo’

CHANDIGARH

However, the State BJP passes the buck on the Centre, stating that the content alongwith the photograph was shared by the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

Perturbed over his photograph on a poster of Punjab BJP’s official Facebook page that shows him associated with BJP’s pro-farmer policies campaign, a Punjabi actor Harpreet Singh, who is participating in the farmers’ protest against the Centre’s farm laws at Singhu border, has served legal notice to the BJP to tender apology "for misusing his photo without consent."

The state BJP, meanwhile has passed the buck on the Centre government, stating that the content alongwith the photograph was shared by the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

“It’s (photograph) there on our Facebook page. The Agriculture Ministry (central government) had sent the content (on successful government purchase of crops at Minimum Support Price in 2020-21) in which the photograph was also there, and we uploaded it. It’s for them to verify about the person, who’s photograph has been used,” Janardhan Sharma, a spokesperson of the Punjab BJP told, The Hindu on Wednesday.

Mr. Harpreet Singh’s counsel advocate Hakam Singh said a legal notice has been served to the BJP, asking the party to remove Mr. Singh’s photograph from the social media platform (Facebook) and tender an apology.

Mr. Singh is a photographer cum actor hailing from district Hoshiarpur in Punjab, and is currently participating in farmers protest at Singhu (Delhi-Haryana border).

“The photograph of Mr. Singh has been procured and uploaded on the social media platform by the BJP without his consent and permission. My client (Harpreet) has been against the farm laws since beginning and is actively participating in the protests against the said laws. The use of his photograph by BJP amounts to hurting the feelings of my client and lowering his image in the eyes of farmers and the same has caused defamation to my client,” said Mr. Singh.

Mr. Singh claimed that the photograph of his client uploaded by the BJP has not been provided by his client. “On behalf of my client I have asked them (BJP) to immediately delete the photograph of Mr. Harpreet and tender apology on social media, clarifying that the said photograph has not been uploaded, with the consent and permission of my client and the it has been uploaded by yourself (BJP) and the same is a mistake committed by you (BJP),” he said.

He added that if within a period of seven days, from the date of issuance of the legal notice, which was issued on Wednesday, the photograph of his client is not removed and apology is not tendered legal proceedings will be initiated in a competent court of law.