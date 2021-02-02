Farmers’ protest | Priyanka, Rahul target Modi govt. over barricades at Delhi border

New Delhi

02 February 2021 12:38 IST

They share photos on Twitter showing barriers put up by police to stop farmers

Congress leaders took to Twitter on Tuesday to target the Narendra Modi government over the Delhi Police’s arrangements to stop protesting farmers from entering the city.

“Prime Minister sir, you are at war with our own farmers?” asked party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who posted a video of the massive deployment of police and paramilitary forces at Delhi’s borders.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also shared photographs of barricades put up by the police.

Four photos showed concertina and barbed wires, freshly laid concrete with spikes to puncture tyres and different tiers of concrete and mobile iron barriers.

“GOI [Governmemt of India], Build bridges, not walls!” tweeted Mr. Gandhi.

R-Day violence

Following the violence at the tractor rally on January 26, when groups of farmers barged into the Red Fort, Delhi Police have not only stepped up security but also put up several barriers at all entry points of the national capital.

On Monday, commuters entering the city from nearby regions such as Noida faced heavy traffic, as movement of vehicles had considerably slowed down because of additional police barricades.

Delhi Police have also filed several FIRs and taken action against farmers who had taken part in the tractor rally, accusing them of violence.

“Met @AmitShah after budget with Ministers Sukhjinder Randhawa, Sukh Sarkaria & Raj Kumar Chabhewal. We requested him that list of detained & arrested in Farm Protests should be made public to enable them to take legal recourse. Delhi Police has/is putting up list on their website,” Lok Sabha member from Punjab and senior Congress leader Manish Tewari tweeted on Monday after meeting the Home Minister.