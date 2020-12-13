Farmers protest | Police step up vigil on Rajasthan-Haryana border points

New Delhi

13 December 2020 11:44 IST

Measures have also been taken to ensure commuters do not face inconvenience, a senior police officer said.

Several hundred policemen and Rapid Action Force personnel have been deployed at the Rajasthan-Haryana border on Delhi-Jaipur Highway in Rewari in the wake of the farmer unions’ “Dilli Chalo” call for Sunday.

Leading the arrangements at the border, Rewari SP Abhishek Jorwal said that farmers would not be allowed to march to Delhi and block the Delhi-Jaipur Highway. “If need if we won't shy away from using water cannons,” said Mr. Jorwal.

He added that a diversion plan was in place in co-ordination with the Rajasthan Police in case the protesters lay blockade to the highway.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, the barricades put by the Haryana Police led to traffic snarls on both sides of the highway.

Several hundred farmers from Rajasthan and Haryana are slated to begin their march to Delhi from Rajasthan's Behror in tractors and trolleys around noon.

The farmers plan to block the Jaipur National Highway-8 which passes through Gurgaon, as part of their protest against the Centre’s new agri laws.

Also read: Dilli Chalo | Farmers picket 165 toll plazas nationwide

Measures have also been taken to ensure commuters do not face inconvenience, a senior police officer said.

The announcement by farmers’ unions to block the Jaipur-Delhi highway comes amid protests by thousands for the last 17 days at the various other border points of the national capital, including Singhu and Tikri, against the laws. Farmers are demanding the Centre withdraw the legislations.

Also read: Data | Farmers, new agriculture laws and government procurement

Farmer leaders on Saturday had said that they are ready to hold talks with the government, but will first discuss repealing of the three new farm laws, and announced that representatives of their unions would sit on a hunger strike during a nationwide protest on Monday.

They had also said that thousands of farmers will start their “Delhi Chalo” march with their tractors from Rajasthan’s Shahjahanpur through the Jaipur highway at 11 am on Sunday.

Also read: Farmers protest at meeting for land acquisition for highway

The Delhi Traffic Police has deployed its personnel across important border points to ensure commuters do not face difficulties and is constantly updating people about open and closed routes on its Twitter handle.

On Sunday, the traffic police tweeted the Tikri and the Dhansa borders are closed for traffic movement but the Jhatikara border is open only for two wheelers and pedestrian movement.

Also read: Farmers in support of new laws meet Agri Minister, threaten to protest if reforms are repealed

Those going towards Haryana, can take Jharoda (only single carriageway), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders as they are open, the traffic police said.

“The Gazipur border is closed for traffic from Noida & Gaziabad to Delhi due to farmers’ protests. People are advised to take alternate route for coming to Delhi via Chilla, Anand Vihar, DND, Apsara & Bhopra borders,” it tweeted.

Also read: Dilli Chalo | Government asks farmer unions to reconsider its proposal

The traffic police also informed commuters about the closure of the Singhu, Auchandi, Piau, Maniyari and Mangesh borders.

Since these borders are closed, it suggested that motorists take alternative routes via Lampur, Safiabad,Saboli and Singhu School toll tax borders, it said.

Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK Road. So, commuters have been advised to avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road and National Highway-44, the traffic police said.

Farmers have been protesting against the the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

Also read: Dilli Chalo | Army veterans at farmer protest plan to return gallantry medals

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

(With inputs from PTi)