February 17, 2024 10:23 am | Updated 10:25 am IST

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has said it will intensify agitation in the coming days. On February 16, Samyukta Kisan Morcha’s called for a ‘Bharat Bandh’ to press the government to accept farmers’ demands, including a legal guarantee of MSP.

The Congress condemned the police action on farmers protesting at Shambhu border and urged the government to fulfil its promises made to them on providing legal guarantee to minimum support price on crops and other demands.

Another round of meetings between farmer representatives and Union Ministers will be now held on February 18, after ‘positive’ discussions were held between Centre-farmers in the meeting concluded on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday.

