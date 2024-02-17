GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Farmers’ protest 2024 LIVE updates | Fourth round of talks between Centre-farmers to take place on Sunday

“The SKM has decided to immediately intensify agitation and it shall be done with multiple calls for massive actions in coordination with workers and all other sections of the people,” the SKM said in a statement.

February 17, 2024 10:23 am | Updated 10:25 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Farmers perform 'Ardas' amid protest at the Shambhu Border during the Samyukta Kisan Morcha’s (SKM) ‘Bharat Bandh’, in Patiala district, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024.

Farmers perform 'Ardas' amid protest at the Shambhu Border during the Samyukta Kisan Morcha’s (SKM) ‘Bharat Bandh’, in Patiala district, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: -

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has said it will intensify agitation in the coming days. On February 16, Samyukta Kisan Morcha’s called for a ‘Bharat Bandh’ to press the government to accept farmers’ demands, including a legal guarantee of MSP. 

The Congress condemned the police action on farmers protesting at Shambhu border and urged the government to fulfil its promises made to them on providing legal guarantee to minimum support price on crops and other demands.

Also read: ‘Delhi Chalo’ protests | Why farmers are marching to Delhi?

Another round of meetings between farmer representatives and Union Ministers will be now held on February 18, after ‘positive’ discussions were held between Centre-farmers in the meeting concluded on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday.

Read the updates here:

  • February 17, 2024 10:24
    After ‘positive’ discussion, Centre-farmers to hold fourth round of meeting on February 18

    Even as protesting farmers from Punjab continued to camp near different locations on the inter-state boundaries with Haryana on Thursday, another round of meetings between farmer representatives and Union Ministers would be now held on February 18, after ‘positive’ discussions were held between Centre-farmers in the meeting concluded on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday.

    Read more

  • February 17, 2024 10:23
    Farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ march enters fifth day, BKU (Ugrahan) to protest outside BJP leaders’ homes

    The Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) will hold dharnas outside the residences of three senior BJP leaders in Punjab on the fifth day of the farmers’ protest over their various demands, including a legal guarantee for MSP.

    Apart from holding dharnas outside the homes of former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, the BJP’s Punjab unit chief Sunil Jakhar and senior leader Kewal Singh Dhillon, the union will also hold protests at toll plazas in the State, extending support to the farmers’ “Delhi Chalo” call. PTI

Related Topics

Agriculture / India / Punjab / Haryana / Delhi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.