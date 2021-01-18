Farmers’ protest | Joint platform distances itself from political outreach of member

NEW DELHI

Haryana leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni had met politicians recently

The joint platform of protesting farmer unions, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), has disassociated itself from the political outreach of one of its key members, Haryana leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni. However, Mr. Chaduni will continue to be part of the delegation of unions negotiating with the Centre for now.

Mr. Chaduni had written letters to political parties in relation to the ongoing protest against farm laws on Delhi’s borders, and had allegedly met some politicians at Delhi’s Constitution Club on Sunday. The SKM had previously decided not to invite political parties to its stage or rallies, both to avoid government accusations that politics have hijacked the protest as well as in acknowledgement that there is a range of political opinions among the protesters themselves.

“SKM is not associated with the ‘all-party meeting’ taken up by Mr. Chaduni with political parties. SKM, after taking note of Mr. Chaduni’s ongoing activities with political parties, after due discussion on the same in a general body meeting of SKM yesterday, has formed a Committee that will inquire into the matter and give its report in 3 days’ time. SKM will take further steps thereafter,” said a statement signed by six other leaders of the united front.

Those who signed the statement are Punjab union leaders Darshan Pal, Balbir Singh Rajewal and Jagjeet Singh Dallewal, as well as Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh leader Shiv Kumar Kakkaji, All India Kisan Sabha leader Hannan Mollah and All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee leader Yogendra Yadav.

Mr. Chaduni will still be among the leaders meeting Central Ministers for the tenth round of talks on Tuesday, as that list is determined by government invitation, not by the unions themselves.

The faction of the Bharatiya Kisan Union that is led by Mr. Chaduni had forced Haryana Chief Minister M.L. Khattar to cancel a Kisan Mahapanchayat programme in Karnal last week after protesters clashed with BJP supporters and the police.