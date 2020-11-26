Farmers protest in Delhi live updates | Yogendra Yadav among dozen of farmer leaders detained in Gurugram

26 November 2020 12:03 IST

The Delhi police had on Tuesday said that legal action would be taken against the protesting farmers if they come to Delhi for any gathering amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Farmers from Haryana and Punjab are scheduled to reach Delhi on Thursday through five highways connecting the city as part of their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march call.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had rejected requests from various farmer organisations to protest in the national capital against the Centre’s new farm laws on November 26 and 27.

The police had on Tuesday said that legal action would be taken against the protesting farmers if they come to Delhi for any gathering amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertising

Advertising

Here are the updates:

Delhi

Trade union leaders urge protestors at Jantar Mantar to disperse

Leaders of trade unions are now urging protestors at Jantar Mantar to disperse. Only about ten activists from Students Federation of India have been detained by police at Jantar Mantar. Other protestors have dispersed.

Haryana

Yogendra Yadav among dozen of farmer leaders detained in Gurugram

Swaraj India national president Yogendra Yadav taken into preventive custody along with a dozen farmer leaders in Gurugram's Rathiwas village.

Swaraj India national president Yogendra Yadav being taken into preventive custody in Gurugram's Rathiwas village. | Photo Credit: Ashok Kumar

Delhi

Vigil stepped up in bordering areas of Delhi

The Delhi Police on Thursday strengthened its presence in border areas of the national capital in view of the ‘Delhi chalo’ protest march by farmers against the Centre’s new farm laws.

At the Singhu border, the Delhi Police stationed trucks filled with sand to stop movement of tractors driven by farmers, police said.

This is the first time that the city police has stationed trucks filled with sand at border points.

Police said the border has not been sealed but they are checking all vehicles entering the national capital.

“We have deployed heavy force at the bordering areas of the district. Eight companies of paramilitary will be assisting police at the borders,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R. P. Meena had said.

Delhi Police bring buses into Jantar Mantar protest area, and begin detaining protestors. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Haryana

Haryana seals borders with Punjab as farmers assemble for ‘Delhi Chalo’ march

Haryana on Thursday completely sealed its borders with Punjab as farmers from the neighbouring state started assembling in large numbers as part of their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march to protest the Centre’s new farm laws.

There was heavy deployment of Haryana police on the borders with Punjab, officials said.

The Haryana Police in adequate strength has also been deployed along the state’s borders with Delhi, they said.

The BJP government in Haryana had said that it would seal its borders with Punjab on November 26-27 in view of the farmers’ march to Delhi.