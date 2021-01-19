Farmers’ protest | Congress scuttling talks between government, farmers’ unions: BJP

NEW DELHI

19 January 2021 19:06 IST

Javadekar rebuts Rahul’s statements against Modi government’s handling of the agitation

The BJP on Tuesday accused the Congress of using obstructionist tactics to scuttle the talks between the government and the farmers’ unions, in response to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s strong statements against the Modi government’s handling of the agitation and national security.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, at a press conference at the BJP headquarters, said the Congress has resorted to obstructionist tactics but expressed confidence that the talks will succeed. The next round is scheduled for Wednesday.

Mr. Javadekar also accused Mr. Gandhi of running away from questions posed to him by BJP president J P Nadda on Twitter and alleged that the Congress leader displayed his “familiar indecency” while referring to his party chief.

“The Congress does not want the talks to succeed. It does not want the issues of farmers resolved. That is why it has adopted the tactic of obstruction.”

Responding to Mr. Gandhi’s charge that the Modi government was in the grip of crony capitalists and allowed three-four people enjoy a monopoly in the economy, Mr. Javadekar said it was during the Congress rule that one family ran the country, while people of the nation are in power under the Modi government.

“Mr. Gandhi is unhappy because his family rule has ended,” he said.

He said farmers have suffered due to ‘destructive’ policies of the Congress and added that the Modi government has empowered them with the transfer of ₹1.19 lakh crore into their accounts with the total amount likely to be over ₹7 lakh crore in 10 years.

On Mr. Gandhi’s attack on the government over China’s alleged incursion, Mr. Javadekar hit back, “Why does he not answer on China? Who gave away land to China? Under whose rule did Aksai Chin go out of India’s hands? Who took money from China for a private trust? Who gave away India’s UNSC permanent seat to China?”