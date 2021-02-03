Farmers’ protest | A cause of inconvenience to residents of Delhi, neighbouring States: Govt.

New Delhi

03 February 2021 18:50 IST

No summons issued to volunteers providing support to farmers., it says

The Centre informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that the three Delhi’s borders blocked by agitating farmers were a cause of inconvenience to the residents of Delhi and neighbouring States.

However, the farmer unions have said it is the police who have blocked the roads with concrete barricades, spikes and concertina coils.

In a written reply, Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy said, “The Delhi police have informed that Ghazipur, Chilla, Tikri and Singhu borders of the national capital are blocked by agitating farmers and it is inconvenient to the residents of Delhi and neighbouring States. In any agitation, there is financial loss incurred by people and the government.”

Advertising

Advertising

In a separate reply, he denied that the National Investigation Agency and and the ED had issued summons against 40 people related to voluntary agencies, groups and individuals who are providing humanitarian support to the farmers.

“However, to address the apprehensions of the farmers and resolve the issues raised by them, the government has held 11 rounds of meetings with the leaders of the unions leading the agitation,” the Minister said.