Farmers’ protest | A cause of inconvenience to residents of Delhi, neighbouring States: Govt.

Farmers during their ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on February 2, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Centre informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that the three Delhi’s borders blocked by agitating farmers were a cause of inconvenience to the residents of Delhi and neighbouring States.

However, the farmer unions have said it is the police who have blocked the roads with concrete barricades, spikes and concertina coils.

In a written reply, Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy said, “The Delhi police have informed that Ghazipur, Chilla, Tikri and Singhu borders of the national capital are blocked by agitating farmers and it is inconvenient to the residents of Delhi and neighbouring States. In any agitation, there is financial loss incurred by people and the government.”

In a separate reply, he denied that the National Investigation Agency and and the ED had issued summons against 40 people related to voluntary agencies, groups and individuals who are providing humanitarian support to the farmers.

“However, to address the apprehensions of the farmers and resolve the issues raised by them, the government has held 11 rounds of meetings with the leaders of the unions leading the agitation,” the Minister said.

