Farmers’ protest | A cause of inconvenience to residents of Delhi, neighbouring States: Govt.

The Centre informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that the three Delhi’s borders blocked by agitating farmers were a cause of inconvenience to the residents of Delhi and neighbouring States.
However, the farmer unions have said it is the police who have blocked the roads with concrete barricades, spikes and concertina coils.
In a written reply, Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy said, “The Delhi police have informed that Ghazipur, Chilla, Tikri and Singhu borders of the national capital are blocked by agitating farmers and it is inconvenient to the residents of Delhi and neighbouring States. In any agitation, there is financial loss incurred by people and the government.”
In a separate reply, he denied that the National Investigation Agency and and the ED had issued summons against 40 people related to voluntary agencies, groups and individuals who are providing humanitarian support to the farmers.
“However, to address the apprehensions of the farmers and resolve the issues raised by them, the government has held 11 rounds of meetings with the leaders of the unions leading the agitation,” the Minister said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath