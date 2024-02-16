Farmers protest | SKM bandh call evokes mixed response; Centre, farmers to meet on February 18 amid fresh face-off

February 16, 2024 10:40 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The nationwide shutdown call given by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) evoked mixed response in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh on February 16.

The ‘Grameen Bharat bandh’ call was given by the SKM to press the Centre government to accept the farmers’ demands, including a legal guarantee for minimum support price.

Also read | Farmers at the bottom of the food chain

Normal life was disrupted in Punjab owing to the bandh. Shops and commercial establishments were seen completely or partially closed in most of the rural parts of the State. In major cities, including Patiala and Ludhiana, shops and commercial establishments were open.

ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers squatted on roads, including national highways in Pathankot, Tarn Taran, Bathinda and Jalandhar, disrupting vehicular traffic. As buses stayed off the roads, commuters faced problems in travelling.

In Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, shops and commercial establishments were open in most of the markets. The vehicular traffic was also plying close to normal in the city.

In Haryana, the bandh had a partial impact. Members of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) staged demonstrations at several toll plazas across the State. In Hisar, the Haryana Roadways services were affected as its employees stayed away from work.

Demonstrations were held against the Centre government in parts of Himachal Pradesh including the State capital, Shimla, where protesters held a rally, shouting anti-BJP slogans.

Tear gas shelling continues

Separately, the protesting farmers from Punjab, who had been stopped from marching to Delhi, continued to camp near different locations on the inter-State boundaries with Haryana on Friday even as another round of meeting between farmer representatives and the Union Ministers is scheduled for February 18.

On the fourth day of protest on Friday, tension was palpable as the Haryana Police again fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesting farmers when they moved towards the barricades at the Shambhu Barrier near Ambala.

Amid the escalating tension, the Haryana Police released video clips, showing several protesters throwing stones and purportedly attempting to provoke the security personnel at the Shambhu Barrier near Ambala. In its post on X, the Haryana Police said violence can’t be allowed under the guise of a farmers’ movement and urged the protesters not to disrupt law and order, and to protest peacefully. The police alleged that despite their assurance of a peaceful protest, the protesters were creating a ruckus.

Farmer leaders, meanwhile said that they were adhering to peace, and it was the Haryana security personnel who were using force against protesters by hurling tear gas shells and firing rubber bullets.

Headway in talks

Amid the continuing protest, the Union Ministers and farmer leaders said they held “positive” discussions in the meeting that concluded on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday. Union Ministers Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal and Nityanand Rai and farmer leaders Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher were among those who participated in the meeting. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also attended the meeting. This was the third meeting between the farmer leaders and the Centre, after the first two meetings remained inconclusive.

Mr. Dallewal said “...Elaborate discussions were held surrounding MSP, loan waiver, etc, which were positive. He demanded the release of farmers who were either arrested or detained by the Haryana Police.

After the meeting, which discussed the farmers’ demands, including giving a legal guarantee to the minimum support price, concluded, Union Minister Arjun Munda said it was held in a very cordial manner in which positive deliberations took place. “Taking cognisance of the issues that were highlighted by the farmers, it has been decided to convene the next meeting on February 18. Together, we will find a solution peacefully,” he said.

The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) — the two umbrella bodies of around 200 farmers’ and farm labourer unions — had given the call for the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march as they planned to lay siege to the national capital to press for fulfilment of their demands.

Meanwhile, a 63-year-old farmer protesting at the Shambhu Barrier died of a heart attack on Friday, officials said. Also, 52-year-old sub-inspector Hira Lal, serving with the Haryana Railway Police and stationed at the Shambhu Barrier, passed away on Friday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT