Farmers, police clash in Gurugram during Haryana CM visit to Hisar

GURUGRAM

16 May 2021 18:02 IST

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) president Gurnam Singh Charuni condemned the police action and visited Hisar to meet the farmers.

The farmers and the police clashed during the visit of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal to Hisar on Sunday to inaugurate a hospital for COVID patients. Both sides claimed injuries during the clash.

The clash broke out around noon when a large number of farmers gathered at the venue for the inauguration of 500-bed Chaudhary Devil Lal Sanjeevani Covid Hospital in Hisar. Comrade Suresh Kumar, district president, Centre of Indian Trade Unions claimed that the farmers were holding peaceful protest against the visit of the Chief Minister as per the call given by Samyukt Kisan Morcha when the police allowed a few hundred of them inside and resorted to unprovoked lathi-charge on them. He added that the police also fired tear gas shells. The agitated farmers later laid siege to the residence of Hisar Superintendent of Police, Balwan Singh Rana.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Upasna, told The Hindu over phone that the farmers continued to hold protests even after the Chief Minister had left the venue and also pelted stones on the police. “The mob turned violent and tried to run over the police officers with tractors. They also pelted stones on the police. We fired tear gas shells and used mild force to disperse them. Around two dozen police personnel were injured,” said Ms. Upasna.

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta, also in-charge Haryana, condemned the use of force against the farmers.