National

Farmers, police clash in Gurugram during Haryana CM visit to Hisar

Farmers seen during a protest on new farm law issue. File   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The farmers and the police clashed during the visit of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal to Hisar on Sunday to inaugurate a hospital for COVID patients. Both sides claimed injuries during the clash.

The clash broke out around noon when a large number of farmers gathered at the venue for the inauguration of 500-bed Chaudhary Devil Lal Sanjeevani Covid Hospital in Hisar. Comrade Suresh Kumar, district president, Centre of Indian Trade Unions claimed that the farmers were holding peaceful protest against the visit of the Chief Minister as per the call given by Samyukt Kisan Morcha when the police allowed a few hundred of them inside and resorted to unprovoked lathi-charge on them. He added that the police also fired tear gas shells. The agitated farmers later laid siege to the residence of Hisar Superintendent of Police, Balwan Singh Rana.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Upasna, told The Hindu over phone that the farmers continued to hold protests even after the Chief Minister had left the venue and also pelted stones on the police. “The mob turned violent and tried to run over the police officers with tractors. They also pelted stones on the police. We fired tear gas shells and used mild force to disperse them. Around two dozen police personnel were injured,” said Ms. Upasna.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) president Gurnam Singh Charuni condemned the police action and visited Hisar to meet the farmers.

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta, also in-charge Haryana, condemned the use of force against the farmers.

Comments
Related Articles

NCMC directs States to ensure proper running of COVID centres during Cyclone Tauktae

Doctors warn of severe post-COVID secondary infections

High wave and heavy wind alerts; flooding of low lying across warning across West Coast

A de facto attack on media by Israeli government, says Editors Guild

Jal Jeevan Mission | Central share of ₹451.14 crore sanctioned to Kerala

Postpaid 4G connections to Asha and ANMs for effective coordination with headquarters

Coronavirus | Haryana extends lockdown till May 24

Greenko Group donates 200 oxygen concentrators to Telangana

COVID-19 | Coimbatore Medical College Hospital opens waiting area with oxygen supply

SHGs in Tamil Nadu will be revived, says Rural Development Minister

Work begins to establish 500 beds at Government Erode Medical College Hospital

Activist writes to Chief Secretary seeking DVAC probe in Madurai Aavin; suspects fraud of ₹ 13.71 crore

Anbumani urges Tamil Nadu government to take over vaccine facility in Chengalpattu

Pricing mechanism for medical items leads to confusion, shortage in Kerala

Coronavirus | Active caseload decreases; positivity rate drops to 16.98%, says government

Rahul dares Delhi police ‘Arrest me too’, posts “offending” poster on his Twitter account

Kerala issues guidelines for vaccination of people in 18-44 years age group

COVID-19 | Virudhunagar Collector seeks help from elected representatives of rural local bodies

Three arrested in Chennai for trying to sell Remdesivir at higher price

Tauktae intensifies into ‘very severe cyclonic storm’, yellow alert issued for Gujarat coast: IMD
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 16, 2021 6:03:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/farmers-police-clash-in-gurugram-during-haryana-cm-visit-to-hisar/article34572230.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY