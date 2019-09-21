Farmers’ plan to march to Kisan Ghat in Delhi on Saturday

Hundreds of farmers will march to Kisan Ghat in Delhi on Saturday after talks between members of the Bhartiya Kisan Sangathan (BKS) and representatives of the Agriculture Ministry failed in Noida.

Holding the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments at the Centre and the State responsible for the poor condition of the farm sector, the BKS had made 15 demands, which included full loan waivers; the immediate payment of sugarcane crop dues; free electricity for agriculture; and pensions for aged farmers.

Farmers also demanded that the ‘maintenance fee’ set by the U.P. government at ₹30 per day should be increased to ₹300 per day. “We thought the Chief Minister of the State knew everything about cows and their maintenance. We want to tell him that if he is spending ₹30 per day on his cow, we are ready to accept ₹25,” said Pooran Singh, national president, BKS.

Sugarcane dues

He asked why, if the Tikaula Mill in Muzaffarnagar could pay sugarcane dues to farmers, others couldn’t. “There are many sugar mills that have paid only 35% of the existing dues,” he said. When reminded that tractors and trolleys were not allowed in the National Capital in accordance with a Supreme Court order, Mr. Singh asked, “The Supreme Court has also said that sugarcane dues should be paid within 14 days. Is anybody listening?”

On the issue of the rise in electricity tariffs, Mr. Singh said that when the farmer had no rights in fixing the minimum support price (MSP) of crops, why should he pay for the electricity used in growing those crops? “It is the government that decides the price, so it should pay for the electricity,” he said.

He added that crores of rupees had been spent on the Namami Gange scheme, but the government had turned a blind eye towards three important rivers of the region — Hindon, Kali, and Krishna — pollution in which was causing cancer among farmers.

‘Genuine demands’

S.S. Tomar, a Director in the Agriculture Ministry, and D.K. Pandey, listened to the demands and found them genuine. They asked for 21 days to put them before the concerned authorities, but the BKS leadership felt that it was just a way to buy time.

“These are not demands, they are our rights, most of which were there in the BJP’s manifesto. We are not here to give a memorandum. We could have done that in Saharanpur. The government should have sent people who have the authority to take action on our demands,” said Mr. Singh, who commenced the Kisan Mazdoor Adhikar Yatra from Saharanpur on September 11.

He added that if the government did not take them seriously, it would have to face the wrath of farmers in the upcoming Assembly polls in three States, and by-polls in Uttar Pradesh. “You cannot get our vote only in the name of the Ram temple and nationalism,” Mr. Singh said. “If farmers, soldiers and labourers of the country go on even a three-day leave, the nation will cease to function.”

The Noida Police was still working with the Delhi Police and district administration to resolve the stalemate. “We are still trying to convince the farmers but we are not taking any chances in terms of law and order. We have no problem if they march peacefully to Delhi. The problem arises when they try to take their tractor-trolley along or camp on the road,” said Vineet Jaiswal, Superintendent of Police (City), Noida.