Farmers’ outfits to strengthen campaigns against BJP with help from trade unions

December 28, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - New Delhi

A recent meeting of the national general body of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) - the umbrella organisation of about 500 farmers’ outfits - has decided to strengthen campaigns against the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Narendra Modi-led government ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election. A statement issued by the SKM here on Thursday said the campaigns and the protests will be based on the demands such as minimum support price as per the formula recommended by the M.S. Swaminathan Commission, freedom from debt-trap through loan waiver, halting privatisation of electricity, dismissal and prosecution of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni for his alleged role in the Lakhimpur Kheri massacre of farmers. The SKM leaders will meet the representatives of ten Central Trade Unions (CTUs) on Friday for charting out a joint course in these agitations.

The SKM said a massive ‘Jana Jagaran Campaign’ will be held in 20 States between January 10 and January 20, 2024 through door-to-door visits and distribution of leaflets.

“The aim of this mass campaign is to expose the pro-corporate economic policies of the Narendra Modi-led government, which is detrimental to the interest of farmers, workers, and people at large, causing large scale unemployment, uncontrolled price rise, poverty, indebtedness, and unbridled rural to urban migration. The campaign is against the Modi Governments’ narrative of corporate raj based development dependent on GDP rates. It also wishes to reveal that behind the story of India becoming a three trillion-dollar economy hides the decline in the per capita income, growing income inequality, and denial of minimum support price to farmers and minimum wage to workers,” the SKM said.

Senior SKM functionary P. Krishnaprasad told The Hindu that the aim is to reach out to at least 12 crore people during these ten days on the issues of livelihood to challenge the “communal narrative” of the BJP.

The activists of the SKM and the CTUs will visit households and distribute leaflets to organise people against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-BJP rule, Mr. Krishnaprasad said. “State level coordination committees will meet immediately to prepare for the campaign to target to cover at least 40% of the 30.40 crores households,” the SKM added.

On January 26, on the Republic Day, the SKM will organise a tractor rally at 500 districts of the States and the Union Territories.

“SKM appeals to farmers to join the official Republic Day Parade in great numbers. After the conclusion of the formal parade, the Tractor Parade will be held. The farmers participating in the Tractor Parade will fly-high the National Flag along with the flags of the constituent organisations,” the SKM said.

Farmers will also take pledge to protect the principles of democracy, federalism, secularism, and socialism enshrined in the Constitution of India, the SKM statement added.