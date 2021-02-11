Farmers’ outfit accuses Centre of adopting stubborn attitude

At a ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ in Punjab’s Jagraon, Joginder Singh, president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan), one of the largest outfit in Punjab, hit out at the Union government, accusing it of adopting a stubborn attitude on revoking the farm laws and announced that farmers would not allow the implementation of these laws.
Mr. Singh asked farmers to be prepared for a long struggle. “We want them [government] to clearly understand one thing that if our demands are not fulfilled we will continue with our agitation indefinitely,” he said.
The prevailing ‘mandi’ system under the APMC Act (Agricultural Produce Market Committee Act) in Punjab and Haryana had been working well and it should continue. “When farmers don’t want private players, then why is the government adamant. Private markets will fail the ‘mandi’ system. Same is true with contract farming. We are not in favour of it, let it be the way it was,” he said.
The government was attempting to impose an agricultural model through these laws, which had failed at the global level, he alleged.
Farmer leader Balbir Singh of BKU (Rajewal) said the agitation, which started from Punjab has now become a movement across the country. “Even the people from across the world are praising our peaceful agitation. Everyone is also watching the way the government is adopting repressive methods to dislodge our movement.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath