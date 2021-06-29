Farmers’ movement played key role in Bengal polls results: Yashwant Sinha

Ghaziabad

29 June 2021 20:41 IST

TMC leader meets BKU leaders, assures opposition support to agitation

Trinamool Congress leader and former Union finance minister Yashwant Sinha said on Tuesday that the party and the National Front of opposition parties was in support of the farmers’ movement against the contentious farm laws. Mr Sinha met BKU national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, general secretary Yudhvir Singh and other protesting farmers at the Ghazipur border.

“We stand by you and in the future meetings of the National Front it would be discussed how to hit the road in support of farmers’ demands,” he said.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Mr Sinha said the farmers’ movement had played a role in the recent Assembly elections in West Bengal.

“When leaders of Samyukta Morcha went to Bengal before the Assembly polls, they said people should not vote for the BJP. It contributed to the outcome. If the BKU plays a similar role in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, this movement will create an impact on the electorate’s mindset,” he said.

Mr Tikait reiterated that the farmers’ movement was apolitical and that the BKU was not supporting any political party. “We welcome all the political parties that support our movement but we will not share the stage with any political party nor will allow any political group to use our stage.”

He said his sense was when the political mandate would move away from BJP, the party that will work hardest on the ground would get the largest chunk of votes.

Earlier, the former BJP leader said he had been a Member of Parliament and could say that parliamentary procedure was not followed while passing the three farm laws last August.

“The laws were passed through illegitimate means,” he said, adding that the government would have to repeal them. “We are also in favour of bringing in a law guaranteeing the minimum support price to farmers. The MSP should be decided on the basis of the law and not the largesse of the government of the day,” he added.

Mr Sinha said the PM promised to double the income of the farmers by 2022 but today the reality is that farmers’ earnings have come down than before.