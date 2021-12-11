National

A journey back home for farmers

1/11

More than a year after they arrived in large convoys of tractors, several protesting farmers on December 11 morning began returning to their home States, taking with them a victory to cherish and memories of a successful siege at Delhi's borders.

The farmers lifted blockades on highways at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders and took out a 'Victory March' to celebrate the repeal of three contentious farm laws and the Centre's written assurance to fulfil their other demands, including constituting a committee for legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

 

