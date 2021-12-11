A journey back home for farmers

1/11

Farmers celebrate as they prepare to leave after a decision to withdraw farmers' movement was taken in the wake of the government accepting all their demands Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

On November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a televised address to the nation, announced that the government would repeal the laws as it couldn’t convince a section of farmers on the merits of the new farm laws. Photo: PTI

As this agitation winds to a largely successful end, leaders emphasised that the SKM itself must not be disbanded. “The farmers of the nation have united under this banner, and that unity is our strength. Photo: PTI

The unions are set to meet again on January 15 in the capital to monitor and review whether the government has kept its promises to unconditionally withdraw cases filed against protestors, provide compensation for the kin of farmers who died at the protests and form a committee to ensure that all farmers can avail remunerative rates for their produce. Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Amid protests from Opposition parties, both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill without any discussion on the first day of the winter session on Monday. Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Centre’s formal proposal, which was signed by Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal despite the fact that farm leaders said most negotiations on the document were held with Home Ministry representatives, was received on Thursday morning. Photo: PTI

President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the Bill that completes the process of repealing the three contentious farm laws. The Law Ministry, on December 1, notified The Farm Laws Repeal Law, 2021, which negates all the farm laws passed by Parliament last year. Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

In a major overnight concession, the Central and State Governments have agreed to withdraw almost half a lakh cases filed against protesting farmers with immediate effect. Photo: PTI

With regard to the committee announced by the Prime Minister, the revised proposal, seen by The Hindu, says it will have a specific “mandate on how to ensure that all farmers get minimum support prices”. It also assured that there will not be any reduction in the amount of crops that the Government is procuring at MSP rates.

The song and dance had started the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repeal of the three farm laws but the roar of “Jo Bole So Nihal... Sat Sri Akal (victory slogan in Punjabi)” was loudest on Thursday when a speaker announced from the main stage at the Singhu border that all their demands have been accepted and they will leave for their homes on Saturday. Photo: AP