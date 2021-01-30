Farmers’ protests | Union leaders blame BJP for attacks on protesters at Delhi

Staying put: A farmer raising his hands during the protest against the new farm laws at the Singhu border in Delhi on Saturday. Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

30 January 2021 23:14 IST

Govt. trying to defame agitation by provoking violence, says BKU leader

The BJP on Saturday came under sharp criticism from farmer outfits and political parties, a day after violence broke out at Delhi’s Singhu border during a protest reportedly by ‘locals’ seeking to evict agitating farmers from the protest site. Farmers have been protesting against the Centre’s farm laws for over two months at different sites on Delhi’s borders.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) president Balibir Singh on Saturday blamed the BJP and the RSS for the stone-pelting incident on farmers at the Singhu border site. He also accused the Centre of attempting to provoke farmers in a bid to trigger violence at the protest sites.

“The stone pelting at Singhu border was also conspiracy of the BJP led government. The government is making all kind of efforts to defame the ongoing agitation by misleading people through false propaganda,” said Mr. Singh, addressing a press conference in Chandigarh.

Mr. Singh said farmers’ outfits were not averse to talks with the Centre and whenever an invitation is extended, they will go for talks. “When a proposal (from the government) will come then we will talk; we don’t walk away from talks,” he said.

Stating that the agitation has recovered from the January 26 episode, Mr Singh said people in huge numbers have started to come to the protest sites near Delhi borders.

“The agitation is completely peaceful and it’s our responsibility to keep the agitation peaceful, which we are doing. People from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand are reaching the protest sites to ensure that the agitation doesn’t lose the momentum,” said Mr. Singh. He added that in the next two-three days, hopefully by February 2, people in record numbers will reach the sites.

Former BJP ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) demanded that the Central government launch criminal proceedings against all those who were involved in attacking the farmer camp at Singhu.

“Delhi Police personnel as well as “goons” of the BJP were involved in state terrorism by attacking the farmer camp at the Singhu border, besides beating up Sikh youth mercilessly and insulting their articles of faith,” alleged senior SAD leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia, adding that cases should be registered against police personnel and others.

“Also, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh should register appropriate cases against them and take follow up action,” he added at another press conference in Chandigarh.

Mr. Majithia said no concrete action had been taken against Deep Sidhu and Lakha Sidana, who he alleged had jointly played into the hands of the central government on the Republic Day during the Red Fort incident.

Aam Aadmi Party also accused the BJP of suppressing the ongoing farmers' movement on Delhi borders and demanded from the Punjab government to provide police security to the struggling farmers.

AAP’s Punjab unit co-incharge Raghav Chadha alleged that the BJP 'goons' had been continuously attacking the farmers of the country from last few days in a bid to intimidate them to vacate the protest sites.

“Earlier the miscreants backed by BJP had threatened and attacked the farmers with sticks at Ghazipur border and yesterday also, the BJP-RSS goons, including several local BJP leaders, attacked the farmers, who had been protesting peacefully from over last two months and pelted stones on them at Singhu border in broad daylight,” he alleged at a press conference.

Meanwhile, ridiculing the demand of the AAP for deployment of Punjab Police to protect the agitating farmers at the borders of the national capital, Punjab Congress chief, Sunil Jakhar, said even the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) cannot enter a State without permission.