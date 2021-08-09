Farmers' Jantar Mantar stir to end today, protests to continue at Delhi borders

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait addressing the Kisan Sansad at Jantar Mantar on July 22

New Delhi

09 August 2021 16:41 IST

The mock parliament—Kisan Sansad—will culminate today after passing a no confidence motion against the Centre

The anti-farm law protesters at Jantar Mantar will culminate their demonstration on Monday evening after passing a 'no confidence motion' against the Centre, an office bearer of a participant peasants' union said.

However, the protests against the Centre, which started nearly nine months ago, shall continue at Delhi's border points of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur, an office-bearer of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), a part of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), said.

“The farmers' unions through their 'Kisan Sansad' will pass a 'no confidence motion' for the government, demanding resignation of the BJP-led dispensation. This government no longer deserves the trust of the people, including the farmers, and has no right to continue in power,” BKU media in-charge Dharmendra Malik told PTI.

The 'Kisan Sansad' (farmers’ parliament), a symbolic body created by the demonstrators at the Jantar Mantar under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), was held to protest against the Centre over the contentious laws amid the ongoing monsoon session of parliament.. The Delhi Police had granted permission for the protest at Jantar Mantar from July 22 till August 9 with a maximum of 200 protesters at the site.

“We are not going to seek any further permission for the protest at Jantar Mantar because the government is just not concerned. We will pass the 'no confidence motion' against it and return to the (Delhi) borders where protest will continue until our demands are met,” he added.

A senior police officer said, "Today is the last day of the protest by farmers at Jantar Mantar here. As per permission given, they held their protest peacefully for all these days and will leave Jantar Mantar after their protest this (Monday) evening."

“On this very day (August 9) several years ago, Indians had called for the British to quit India, today we are calling for the BJP to leave (the seat of) power,” Mr. Malik said, referring to the 1942 Quit India Movement.

Hundreds of farmers are encamped at Delhi's borders since November 2020 with a demand that the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 be rolled back and a new law made to guarantee minimum support price (MSP) for crops.