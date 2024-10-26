Farmers in Madhya Pradesh, India’s ‘soya bean State’, battered by rain and betrayed by prices

It’s around 9.30 a.m. and Shriram Solanki, in his early 40s, has been waiting for his turn at the Lakshmi Bai Nagar anaaj mandi (Agricultural Produce Market Committee — APMC) in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore. The daily auction has drawn farmers from across the district as well as from neighbouring districts such as Dhar, Khandwa, and Dewas. They have lined up on both sides of a shaded platform waiting for traders to bid on their crop. The process is overseen by a government agent.

Solanki, who has come from Bada Bangarda village in the district, has segregated his 11-quintal crop into two parts based on quality. The traders come to his tractor, and he politely pours a handful of soya bean seeds into their hands, for them to check the quality.

The bidding begins at ₹1,600. The tension lines on Solanki’s forehead tighten. He gets ₹2,480 per quintal for one lot of soya bean and ₹1,800 for the other. The government agent hands him a receipt of confirmation. Solanki is distraught. “Most of my crop was damaged by the [unseasonal] rain and I had to sell it now at whatever price I could get. I did not even break even on my production cost.” He starts his tractor and drives it to the weighing area, where the trader who won the bid will collect his crop. Several farmers say the recent rain has been forcing them to sell their produce at whatever rates they are getting at APMCs.

The farmer on the next tractor gets ₹3,400 and the one in the next gets ₹4,200. Rates vary based on multiple factors, including moisture content. The ideal moisture content ranges between 10% and 12%. Similarly, a crop should not have more than 3 kg of soil particles per quintal. The most important factor remains the health of produced seed — the yellower the better.

Madhya Pradesh, known as India’s ‘soya bean State’, produces the largest amount of the crop in the country, followed by Maharashtra. The two States grow nearly 85% of India’s total production. Data from the Indian Institute of Soybean Research (IISR), under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, show that in 2023, India produced 13.98 million tonnes of the crop.

In Madhya Pradesh, various farmer outfits, including the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (an umbrella body of various farmer groups), carried out protests through September for a minimum support price (MSP) of ₹6,000 per quintal. The demonstrations and tractor rallies at APMCs and in villages have continued, as farmer outfits say the MSP fixed by the government, at ₹4,892, does not even cover their costs. Last year, the MSP was ₹292 less.

Over the past two to three years, farmers say input costs have been high, government procurement late (this year it began on October 25), and weather irregular, making soya bean cultivation unprofitable.

The challenges of soya bean

Hariom Patel, 24, a young farmer in Indore district’s Chiman Khedi village, had to stop harvesting a portion of his field due to the rain. “The productivity and quality have taken a hit due to irregular rain throughout the season,” he says. Unseasonal rain in September increased the moisture in his crop, he adds.

Patel sowed soya bean in about eight bigha (one bigha is about 0.6 acre) of land and nearly half of it was rain-soaked before it could be harvested. He says he could not afford to wait for the government procurement as he does not have space for storage. “I need money for the next crop of wheat. I can’t wait until the end of October to sell. Anyway, the government will only buy 40% of the crop. What will I do with the rest if the market rates fall further?” Patel says.

Shubham Kahar, 28, who is also at the Indore APMC from Dhar district’s Bijoor village, says he was waiting for the government procurement to begin, but chose to sell at the mandi as his family needed the money. “Luckily, we had harvested it in time, so our crop is of good quality. We also have a small godown, so it wasn’t drenched in the rain,” he says. He got ₹4,195 per quintal. However, he says it will be difficult to make much of a profit this year, due to high production cost.

“Input cost has been constantly increasing over the years with rates of pesticides and fertilizers soaring. We spray five layers of pesticides on the soya bean crop. Money also goes into harvesters; plus labour charges have increased,” he says.

In most parts of the Malwa region, towards the eastern part of Madhya Pradesh, harvesters arrive from Punjab when the crop is ripe. Agents charge ₹1,200-₹1,500 per bigha. A few farmers who own harvesters also offer services at the same price.

In Murkheda village of Indore, Rajesh Badwaya, 52, says using a harvester gets difficult after the rain, with fields filled with water and muddy soil. “Then, we use labour, and the cost is even higher to cut the crop manually,” he says, as he points to a muddy road behind his house leading to some fields. For the past three years, Badwaya has held his crop in his godown due to low prices, but says he may have to sell a large chunk of it to make space for wheat in the coming season. Only a few farmers have their own godowns to store grain and wait for a suitable price, sometimes even years.

India’s low soya bean yield

Another factor that affects the income of India’s soya bean farmers is productivity in terms of sowing area. Jainendra Tiwari, 72, a retired government employee in Dewas district, who started farming after retirement, complains of yield dropping every year. “The soil is not as fertile as it was when I started growing soya bean about 10-12 years ago,” he says, adding that he may switch to another crop if this continues. However, farmers haven’t yet been able to identify an alternative crop.

In Indore’s Murkheda village, a three-bigha portion of 50-year-old Subhash Das’s farm has lower elevation than the rest of the field, causing waterlogging after the rain. As a harvester finishes cutting the crop from the muddy field, it takes the machine less than a minute to pour the grain into a tractor. “This is not more than two quintal of produce from this part of my land,” he says, displaying the seeds.

Most farmers say their average produce per bigha this year has been 2.5 to 3 quintal, slightly higher than the last few years.

Kunwar Harendra Singh, director of IISR, says India ranks fourth in terms of total sowing area for soya bean after the U.S., Brazil, and Argentina. However, in terms of production, India ranks fifth; China is in fourth position.

As per data from the Soybean Processors Association of India, a trade body based in Indore, India produced only 882 kg of soya bean per hectare, compared with 3,564 kg by Brazil in 2021-22. In the list of nine growing areas, India stood at the bottom. As per IISR data, India’s soya bean productivity has averaged between 900 and 1,200 kg/hectare annually.

A document — ‘Vision 2050’— published by IISR’s Directorate of Soybean Research also flags concerns related to productivity, setting a target of achieving 2,500 kg/hectare by 2050. Singh attributes the low yield to multiple factors such as weather patterns, duration of crop, various diseases caught by plants, and crop management.

“In this season, farmers don’t rely on irrigation water as much, because rainfall is expected. But often long dry spells of more than 10-15 days impact the health and yield of the crop. In 2022, some parts of Maharashtra did not receive rainfall for about a month, which directly impacted national productivity,” he says.

He also says growing the same crop for a decade or two impacts soil health, which causes various diseases in plants. “In Madhya Pradesh, soya bean has been a prominent crop for about four decades now, so we witness more diseases in plants here compared with Maharashtra, where it is a relatively new crop,” he adds.

Singh says a disease caused by yellow mosaic virus has affected the crop, but IISR has recently developed some seed varieties that have shown resistance to the virus.

Also, most Indian farmers prefer short-duration crops, as they grow two or three crops in a year. He says farmers in India use seed varieties that grow in a duration of 90-100 days, while farmers in countries with larger yields choose seed varieties that are grown for 120-140 days. “The longer the duration, the higher the yield,” he says, adding that in those countries, farmers mostly grow only one crop every year due to severely low temperatures for many months.

He also says due to India’s subtropical climate, the organic contents in soil remain low, which impacts fertility. “Another reason is that their management is better. Most of our farmers are marginal and do not have the right resources to deal with problems and diseases,” he says.

The crop’s potential

In India, soya bean is largely seen as an oilseed crop. In September this year, the Centre hiked the import duty on various edible oils, including crude soya bean oil from nil to 20%, and refined soya bean oil from 12.5% to 32.5%. The move was aimed at promoting the indigenous production of oilseed crops.

While the hike is yet to see any significant rise in the market price of the crop, Singh is hopeful of positive results in the near future. “The other significant use is of the cake that comes out after extracting the oil,” he says, adding that soymeal, locally called khali, is mainly fed to cattle. “It is also exported from India to various nations in West Asia and Europe to be fed to cattle,” he adds.

In India, only about 6-7% of the soya bean crop is used for food, as a source of vegetarian protein; it has all nine amino acids.

Singh says while soya bean production in the country began commercially after the 1970s, black soya bean is a traditional crop in the Himalayan and north-eastern regions. “We find bhat ki dal in hilly regions, but it is nowhere to be seen in the rest of the country,” he says.

He advocates research on making more food products suitable for the Indian palate and introducing soya bean into the midday meal given to students in government-run schools.

The emerging edamame, also called green soya bean, is a major source of plant-based protein for people in south-east Asia. Singh says green soya bean is picked from the plant pod after about 70 days of sowing and has large water content compared with the regular seed that is picked after 90 days.

Soya bean was introduced in India from the U.S. in a joint research project involving University of Illinois, Chicago; G.B. Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Uttarakhand; and University of Jabalpur (now Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya) in Madhya Pradesh. They experimented with growing the crop in different parts of the country.

“The production boom began in Indore and surrounding areas,” Singh says, adding that the crop turned out to be hardy in the region as it survived the kharif season (seeds sown before the rains, usually in June).

“We believe that the crop has a bright future in the country with the rising demand for high protein food and the (Central) government’s plans to develop India as a manufacturing hub for protein foods,” he adds.

