Farmers in Haryana block highway in protest against farm laws

Agitating farmers on Saturday held blockades at several points on the 135-km-long Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway, which connects five districts of Haryana, in response to a call from farmer unions to protest against the farm laws. The protests led to traffic snarls and diversions at many points.
In the wake of a call from Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a joint front of farmer unions, to hold blockades on the highway for five hours, the protesting farmers assembled at several points along the road around 11 a.m. and blocked it. The blockades were at two points each in Sonipat and Jhajjar, as per initial reports.
Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, Superintendent of Police, Sonipat, told The Hindu that the protesters resorted to blockades at Kundli and Kharkhoda, which led to traffic jams.
In Jhajjar, the farmers held blockades at Badli and Asoda, and traffic was diverted at ten points. The Jhajjar Police, however, claimed the traffic flow was smooth.
Varun Singla, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Manesar, said traffic headed towards the KMP Expressway was diverted at Farruknagar in Gurugram in view of the blockades in Jhajjar to avoid jams and inconvenience to the commuters.
The SKM had announced they would hold blockades on KMP Expressway from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and make all toll plazas free.
