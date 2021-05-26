Farmers hold nationwide demonstrations, reiterate demands

They mark 6 months of the sit-in agitation at Delhi’s borders by raising black flags and burning effigies of the Modi govt.

Nationwide demonstrations were held by farmers burning effigies of the Modi government and raising black flags to mark six months of their sit-in agitation at Delhi’s borders, seeking the withdrawal of the three farms laws and the guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), a coalition of hundreds of farmer unions, had given a call to observe a “Black Day” on May 26 across the country to mark six months of the farmers’ protest. Twelve Opposition parties had on Sunday issued a statement in support of the call.

Led by the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) national president Ashok Dhawale, several leaders of the outfit held a “Black Flag” demonstration and burnt the effigy of the Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government in New Delhi. Among others, AIKS genearal-secretary Hannan Mollah and finance secretary P. Krishan Prasad were also present at the demonstration.

Farmers, including women, also held black flags, raised slogans and burnt effigies of the Modi government at the Singhu and Ghazipur borders in Delhi.

In Haryana’s Hisar, farmers gathered at large numbers at the Badopatti toll plaza, raising slogans against the government and reiterating their demands for the withdrawal of the farm laws and the MSP guarantee. Women farmers were also part of the demonstration in large numbers. In Rohtak, the agitating farmers held a demonstration outside the Reliance Digital showroom and set fire to the effigy of the Union government.

Similarly, there were reports of demonstrations at several places in Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab, Assam, Maharashtra and Odisha.

The “Black Day” demonstrations also coincide with “Buddha Purnima” and the SKM had requested all Indians to celebrate and mark the “holy day so that truth and non-violence find a strong place back in our community at a time when attempts are being made to erode these basic values in our society”.