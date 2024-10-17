GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Farmers’ groups to campaign against BJP in Jharkhand, Maharashtra

Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Central Trade Unions decide to campaign among farmers of Maharashtra and Jharkhand with the slogan of ‘expose, oppose and punish BJP’ in upcoming Assembly elections

Updated - October 17, 2024 10:50 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Representative image

Representative image | Photo Credit: PTI

The State-level coordination committees of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and Central Trade Unions (CTUs) will convene joint meetings and undertake campaigns against the Union government policies from November 7 to November 25. The SKM and the CTUs said the protest is to popularise their demands among the farmers and workers.

A warning rally will follow the campaign on November 26 in 500 districts across India jointly with workers, agricultural workers and farmers. The meeting also decided to campaign among the farmers of Maharashtra and Jharkhand with the slogan of “expose, oppose and punish BJP” in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The SKM general body, which met here on Wednesday (October 16, 2024), had decided to give three months to the Centre to implement their demand for legalised minimum support price (MSP) as per the MS Swaminathan Committee’s formula.

The SKM is also demanding loan waiver, ending privatisation of electricity and installing prepaid smart meters, comprehensive crop insurance plan, ₹10,000 per month as pension and an end to “land grabbing by corporate houses”.

“The meeting extended solidarity with the fasting struggle of activists including Sonam Wangchuk at New Delhi for the genuine political demands of Ladakh people including implementing the 6th Schedule,” an SKM release said here on Thursday.

The meeting also endorsed the demands of the CTUs for repeal of four labour codes, implementing a national minimum wage of ₹26,000 per month, stopping privatisation of public sector units and scrapping the National Monetisation Pipeline. “The joint demand charter will be submitted to the Prime Minister through the district collectors,” the SKM said.

Published - October 17, 2024 10:48 pm IST

