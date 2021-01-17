Farmers’ protest | Samyukt Kisan Morcha to hold tractor parade on January 26

NEW DELHI:

The parade on Delhi's 50-km-long Outer Ring Road will be peaceful and no disruption will be caused to the official Republic Day ceremony, says Yogendra Yadav

A day before the hearing in the Supreme Court on a plea by the Union government to injunct protesters from holding tractor marches to “disrupt” Republic Day celebrations, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a joint front of farmer unions, on Sunday announced to hold a parallel tractor parade on Delhi’s Outer Ring Road on January 26.

Making the announcement, Swaraj India national president Yogendra Yadav, at a press conference, said the parade on the 50-km-long road would be peaceful with the tractors carrying national flags and the flags of farmer unions, and no disruption would be caused to the official Republic Day ceremony. He added that weapons, provocative speeches and violence would not be allowed during the parade and there would be no attempts to attack or lay siege to places and buildings of national importance. Saying that the further details would be revealed soon, Mr. Yadav said he did not see any reason for the Supreme Court to prevent the unions from holding the parade.

Mr. Yadav said that similar parades would be held at district headquarters and the Capital cities of the states across the country.

All-India Kisan Sabha general-secretary Hannan Mollah said the aim of the tractor parade was to highlight the plight of the farmers and seek the support of the common man for their cause.

Bharatiya Kisan Union general-secretary Yudhveer Singh said the farmers were determined to go ahead with their plan of tractor parade to mark the Republic Day and added that the responsibility for any untoward incident would lie with the administration and the government if they were stopped.

He also criticised the Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's statement earlier in the day that most of the farmers and intellectuals favoured the three laws.