Dilli Chalo | Farmers front rejects government’s talks offer yet again, seek ‘concrete proposal’

Samyukt Kisan Morcha leaders say they are seeking withdrawal of the agriculture laws, not changes in them.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a joint front of farmer unions, on Wednesday rejected the Union government’s recent offer to resume talks. Its leaders asserted that they were seeking the withdrawal of the three farm laws, and not amendments to them.

At a press conference at the Singhu border, Swaraj India national president Yogendra Yadav stressed that farmers were ready for talks, but were waiting for a “concrete proposal” from the government and not a repetition of the already rejected proposals. He was reading out from a letter to the Agriculture Ministry by the Morcha in response to the government’s talks offer.

Mr. Yadav said the government was treating farmers like political opponents and not citizens of this country with genuine concerns. “The government should invite the farmers for talks with an open mind, a big heart and honest intentions,” he added.

Bharatiya Kisan Union general secretary Yudhveer Singh said the government was taking the “protests lightly” and “playing with fire”. Farmers represented around 60% population of the country and the government must listen to them.

All-India Kisan Sabha general secretary Hannan Mollah said farmers had come all the way to Delhi to talk and get a solution for their concerns.