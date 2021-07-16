Farmers’ front issues ‘whip’ to MPs

NEW DELHI

16 July 2021 21:25 IST

They must raise farmers’ concern in coming session

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has issued a “voters' whip” to all Opposition Members of Parliament, demanding that they raise the concerns of protesting farmers in the upcoming monsoon session.

They should also prevent any other business from being transacted until the three contentious farm reform laws are repealed, said the SKM's “whip” which is being delivered via email before the session begins on Monday.

“If you and your party defy this Voters’ Whip, the farmers of India will be compelled to oppose you on every public stage, just as we oppose the leaders, MLAs, MPs of the BJP and its allies,” warned the SKM. It said its “voters’ whip” overrides any other whip issued by political parties.

Advertising

Advertising

It has demanded that MPs be present throughout the monsoon session and that they must not stage a “walkout” that enables the ruling party to push through its business unhindered. Even if suspended or removed, they should return to the floor of the House, it said.

The SKM, a platform for farmers’ groups protesting the three laws since they were passed in September 2020, accused the non-BJP and non-NDA parties of failing to adequately respond to the eight-month long agitation on the borders of Delhi. “You have further failed in your duty to effectively confront and expose the Union Government’s apathy towards the demands and suffering of the farmers,” said the statement.

The farmers’ demands had been discussed in the United Nations as well as the legislatures of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, the SKM said. “It is shocking that the Indian Parliament has found no time to discuss the demands of this historic movement, address the issues concerning almost the entire population of the country, or even mourn the over 600 martyrs of the movement so far.”

The SKM is simultaneously making arrangements for its own planned protest outside Parliament from July 22 onwards. Although farm leaders say they are yet to obtain any police approval, they plan to have 200 protestors in place daily, each of themwith with an ID card.