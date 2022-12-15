Farmers from 600 districts to protest against government policies in Delhi

  1. EPaper
December 15, 2022 09:15 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Farmers from 600 districts across the country, under the aegis of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh will protest in New Delhi on December 18. File | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Over 1 lakh farmers from 600 district across the country will gather at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on December 18 to protest against Central government’s policies.

The protest, organised under the aegis of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, an RSS affiliate, will draw government’s attention on profitable price, GST, GM crops and many other burning issues being faced by Indian farmers at the present time, said Mohini Mohan Mishra, all-India general secretary of BKS.

Coming down heavily on the government, the RSS’s farmer’s body said that the country is celebrating ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ at a time when there is a problem with food grains and with the one who produces it.

“Even after 75 years of independence, farmers are still waiting for justice. At least they should get remunerative price on cost basis”, said Mr. Mishra.

He added that on top of the injustice happening with farmers, the government has placed GST on all the inputs.

The BKS alleged that the schemes and planning of Centre is anti-farmers and the organisation will fight against the same.

“Our rally aims to open the eye of the government. We will see if it happens with the peaceful rally. Else, we will explore other ways,” he added

The BKS also critisised the Centre’s much hyped ‘Kisan Samman Nidhi’ scheme and said that in 2019, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi was ₹6,000. “This is way more less in today’s circumstances,” it added.

The organisation also added that the GM crops are fed to animals in America. “Does the government consider the citizens as animals?” asked the BKS authorities.

