Farmers anxious as IMD predicts more rain in April

March 25, 2023

Fairly widespread rain accompanied by strong winds during the past 48 hours and more rains expected in coming days in the country’s key grain-producing States — Punjab and Haryana — have left farmers and experts worried as they fear the inclement weather conditions could adversely damage the wheat crop, almost ready for harvesting.

Several parts of Punjab and Haryana were lashed by rainfall, along with gusty winds blowing between 40-50 kilometers per hour, during the past two days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). It has also predicted a fresh western disturbance approaching the region during the upcoming week, which could bring in more rain.

‘Rain till April 2’

“Most parts of Punjab and Haryana experienced widespread rain and gusty winds in the past 48 hours. While the current spell of western disturbance is expected to be over today, and thereafter it would be largely dry weather conditions for 4-5 days, there’s another western disturbance approaching on March 30. The fresh disturbance is likely to bring more rain, which is expected to be active till April 2,” Manmohan Singh, director at the IMD, Chandigarh, told The Hindu on March 25.

In Punjab and Haryana, wheat is the main rabi (winter) crop. Sown between late October to December, the crop is now nearing the ripening stage. Harvesting of early sown varieties usually commences by the end of March.

Wheat output will be hit

Expressing concern about the impact of the inclement weather conditions on winter crops, agricultural expert P.S. Rangi, who is a former Punjab State Farmers Commission adviser, said that the wheat crop was close to ripening and is all set to be harvested in the next few days.

“The rain spells with winds are not a good sign. Wherever the crop has flattened, it will be difficult to recover it. Also, water logging in fields will damage the crop, eventually hurting the crop’s quality and yield (productivity). Bright sunshine is required close to crop harvesting, but if more rains and winds hit the region, the wheat crop output will certainly be adversely impacted,” Mr. Rangi said.

Kirti Kisan Union leader Nirbhay Singh said that the recent rain and strong winds have destroyed the standing wheat crop in several parts of the State. “The wheat crop is almost ready for harvesting but rains have ruined the crop. If more rain occurs in the next few days, it would be really bad for farmers, who are bound to suffer a huge loss. The government should adequately compensate farmers for their loss,” Mr. Singh said.

Assessing losses

In the wake of the incessant rains and hailstorms, the Punjab and Haryana Governments have ordered a special revenue survey to assess the losses of crops damaged in their States.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has directed the Financial Commissioner (Revenue) to issue detailed instructions to the concerned Deputy Commissioners to prioritise and immediately carry out girdawari (the special survey) in the areas lashed by rains to ascertain the damage caused to crops, orchards, and houses.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal also issued directions to conduct a special girdawari to compensate the farmers for the crop damage due to untimely rain and hailstorm by April 15.