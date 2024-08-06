GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Farmers’ delegation seeks Rahul Gandhi’s help for Assembly resolutions supporting their demands

The SKM submitted a charter of 20 demands to Mr. Gandhi and said unless the Commission on Agricultural Costs & Prices gets statutory recognition, MSP announced by it is of no use as no enforcement can take place

Updated - August 06, 2024 11:40 pm IST

Published - August 06, 2024 11:39 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Congress MP and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi with farmer leaders during a meeting, in New Delhi. File

Congress MP and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi with farmer leaders during a meeting, in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A delegation of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) met Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday in Parliament and asked him to press for the passing of resolutions in Assemblies of non-Bharatiya Janata Party ruled States supporting the demands of farmers, particularly the enactment of laws to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) to all farmers for all crops. They have also demanded freedom from indebtedness to all farmers. “The resolutions for passing law to guarantee MSP be sent to the Union Government,” the SKM said in a release after meeting Mr. Gandhi.

Meeting farmers did not violate decorum of Parliament: Congress

They submitted a charter of 20 demands to Mr. Gandhi and said unless the Commission on Agricultural Costs & Prices gets statutory recognition, MSP announced by it is of no use as no enforcement can take place. The SKM also presented two draft laws on these issues to Mr. Gandhi. The SKM said Mr. Gandhi supported the demands of SKM and even mentioned that many of these are part of the Congress manifesto. “He agreed that there was urgent need to be fair and equitable to the farmers,” the SKM said.

SKM delegation told Mr. Gandhi that they, in coordination with Joint Platform of Central Trade Unions, will continue its campaign of “Punish BJP” in the upcoming elections in Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkhand and Jammu & Kashmir, and suggested that the demands of farmers and workers should be included in the manifesto and campaign of Opposition parties in these States. “Mr. Gandhi agreed that greater coordination was required and burning issues of farmers and workers should be made electoral issues and in this regard he shall, to begin with, initiate coordination between SKM and his party and going forward shall try to extend this coordination with INDIA parties,” the SKM statement said.

