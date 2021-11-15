Farmers complain of acute shortage of fertilizers in Virudhunagar district

Virudhunagar

15 November 2021 15:22 IST

Farmers of Virudhunagar district staged a protest in front of the Collectorate on November 15 complainng that acute shortage of fertilizer was hampering farming operations.

The protest was led by Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam State vice-president A. Vijayamurugan and Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam president N.A. Ramachandra Raja.

Mr. Vijayamurugan said that while all types of fertilizers were in short supply, urea and DAP were particularly not available since October.

“Northeast monsoon has not been very good for the district but helped only rain-fed cultivation in most parts of the district. Besides, lift irrigation has also helped in farming in over 4.5 lakh acres of ayacut,” he said.

Stating that urea and DAP were essential for all the hybrid crops, Mr. Ramachandra Raja said that non-availability has affected farmers even after the monsoon has set in the district.

Private fertilizer shops were selling it for a premium and were also forcing the farmers to buy unwanted fertilizers which pinch the poor farmers badly.

Even after complaints against such malpractice have been lodged with officials in the Department of Agriculture, no deterrent action has been taken so far, both the farmers’ leaders complained.

Virudhunagar district is one of the worst-hit districts as it has not got its quota of fertilizer, the farmers complained.

The farmers, in the presence of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam district secretary P. Murugan, also handed over a petition to Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy.