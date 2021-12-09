Farmers call off agitation, to vacate protest sites on December 11

The decision has been taken in view of the cremation of Gen. Bipin Rawat

The protesting farmers at the borders of the national capital have decided to suspend their agitation. They will vacate the protest sites on December 11, 2021. Balbir Singh Rajewal, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader said the fight for farmers' rights will continue.

“Farmers have decided to suspend this agitation for now, but the movement will not end. The fight for rights will continue,” Mr. Rajewal said.

The decision to return home on December 11 has been taken in view of the cremation of Bipin Rawat, the Chief of Defence Staff who passed away in the chopper crash, scheduled on December 10, the farmers communicated.

The SKM national convention has decided to meet again on January 15 in New Delhi to monitor and review whether the government has kept its commitments with regard to the withdrawal of police cases against protestors and compensation for the kin of those who died, as well as the progress on the committee to ensure MSP is given to all farmers.

The SKM said that it has accepted the government's proposal and has called off its agitation. Farmers will return home on the 380th day of their protest, after holding a grand celebration on Saturday, December 11.

The official proposal has been signed by a representative of the Agriculture Ministry, said All India Kisan Sabha president Ashok Dhawale. The formal letter is almost the same as the revised draft agreed on December 8. There are some minor changes, he added.

The SKM has recieved the formal communication of the Centre's proposal to resolve their pending demands.